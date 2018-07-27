Mandarin Oriental International Limited (MDO) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Mandarin Oriental International Limited (LON:MDO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mandarin Oriental International opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mandarin Oriental International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.81 ($0.04).

