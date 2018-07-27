Manchester United (MANU) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.4251629003646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Manchester United opened at $21.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.37%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

