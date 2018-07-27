Man Group (EMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 214 ($2.83) target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 192 ($2.54).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175.50 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 160 ($2.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Man Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 195.43 ($2.59).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 173.75 ($2.30) on Monday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140.49 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.20 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Sandy Rattray sold 303,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £586,459.45 ($776,253.41).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

