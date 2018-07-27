Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.9575 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. 571,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

