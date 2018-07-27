Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Holdings Trimmed by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden comprises 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 837.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.32. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $205.22 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.07, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.63. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

