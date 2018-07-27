Macro 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (MCR)

Macro (CURRENCY:MCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Macro token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges. Macro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Macro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Macro has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003866 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00407109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00169244 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Macro Token Profile

Macro launched on September 17th, 2017. Macro’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Macro’s official Twitter account is @wearemacro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Macro is whatismacro.com

Buying and Selling Macro

Macro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Macro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Macro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Macro using one of the exchanges listed above.

