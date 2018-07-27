LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries opened at $110.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

