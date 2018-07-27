LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €309.32 ($363.90).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton opened at €247.50 ($291.18) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

