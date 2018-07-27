LPL Financial LLC Invests $287,000 in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 56.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $1,128,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,229 shares of company stock worth $1,841,705 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp opened at $31.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.17%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

