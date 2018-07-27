LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,850 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 527,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust opened at $12.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $615.74 million, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 514,100 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

