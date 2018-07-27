LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 266.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial opened at $68.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $420,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,011,996. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

