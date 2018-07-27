Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lowe’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the company’s healthy comps performance. Well, comps have been gaining from the company’s well-chalked brand and sales augmenting efforts both in stores and from an omni-channel perspective. Also, the company’s focus on enhancing services to Pro customers is encouraging and has been yielding. In fact, strength in Pro customers led to above average comps in building materials, lumber, millwork as well as tools and hardware during the first quarter. However, the company’s performance in the last reported quarter was hurt by unfavorable weather conditions. This in turn dented performance in the company’s outdoor categories. Further, the quarter witnessed higher SG&A expenses which dragged operating income. Persistence of such headwinds is a threat to Lowe’s performance in the forthcoming periods.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Gabelli initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. 265,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,403. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

