Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $98.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

