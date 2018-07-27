Loopring (LRC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Loopring has a total market cap of $151.86 million and $8.86 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003934 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00410834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00170387 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,956,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,074,043 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, BitForex, IDAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

