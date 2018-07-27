Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Inphi (IPHI)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $27.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.84.

Inphi stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,688. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.03. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,351,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,684,000 after acquiring an additional 683,493 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 937,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 442,240 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 435,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 365,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 254,835 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

