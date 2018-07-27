Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LONE. B. Riley increased their price target on Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US traded down $0.28, hitting $9.29, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,585. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Murray acquired 9,570 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $67,085.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

