LogMeIn (LOGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. LogMeIn updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.35 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $5.17-5.26 EPS.

LOGM traded down $26.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,669. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

In related news, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $163,205.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $473,143.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in LogMeIn by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LogMeIn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

