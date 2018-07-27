LogMeIn (LOGM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-5.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.185-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.LogMeIn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.35 EPS.

Shares of LogMeIn traded down $26.60, hitting $77.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 571,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,839. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $99.45 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

LOGM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In other LogMeIn news, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $163,205.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,143.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $161,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $511,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock worth $15,752,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

