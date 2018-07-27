Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,946 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,751,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,290,000 after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,610,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,029,000 after acquiring an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $322.94 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $286.17 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.