Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $28.32. 6,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 144,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Hill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $200,024.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,809.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,056 shares of company stock worth $1,526,068. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $7,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

