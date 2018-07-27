Lithium Americas (LAC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lithium Americas earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8034375416041 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LAC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,845. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a current ratio of 23.64, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 778.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

