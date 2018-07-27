Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Insider Kurt Silverman Sells 7,500 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kurt Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 1st, Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $38,625.00.

Shares of Limelight Networks opened at $4.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.81 million, a P/E ratio of -233.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.33. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 67.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 130,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,167,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 540,889 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

