LifePoint Health (LPNT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifePoint Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LifePoint Health from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LifePoint Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.73.

LPNT stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LifePoint Health has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $65.00.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

