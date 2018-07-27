LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 5,075.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 530,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,594 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF opened at $36.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.2157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

