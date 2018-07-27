LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

