LifePlan Financial Group Inc Buys 1,886 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF opened at $49.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.2639 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

