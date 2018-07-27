Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS) Director Craig Kikuchi Purchases 1,100 Shares

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Director Craig Kikuchi purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Shares of Life & Banc Split opened at C$9.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Life & Banc Split Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.44.

Life & Banc Split Corp. (the Fund) is a mutual fund company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date, and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

