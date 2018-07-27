Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (HWDN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 470 ($6.22) to GBX 510 ($6.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 480 ($6.35) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.35) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 512 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 503.27 ($6.66).

Howden Joinery Group traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), reaching GBX 480.70 ($6.36), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,737,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 596.70 ($7.90).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 57.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, insider Robert Fenwick sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £259,000 ($342,819.32).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

