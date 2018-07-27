Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $104.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

LBRDK traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,731. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,349.79% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 12.0% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,117,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after buying an additional 333,676 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $68,064,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 225.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 419,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 290,703 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

