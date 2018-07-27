Liam McGrath Buys 2,138 Shares of Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider Liam McGrath purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £4,981.54 ($6,593.70).

Equiniti Group traded up GBX 29.49 ($0.39), hitting GBX 237.49 ($3.14), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 178.31 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.37).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.60 ($4.10).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.