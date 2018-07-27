Lewis L. Bird III Sells 30,435 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,131,877.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,347.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis L. Bird III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get At Home Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $938,822.28.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $961,422.08.

At Home Group traded down $2.11, reaching $35.76, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 681,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,272. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Bank of America upped their price objective on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.