Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

