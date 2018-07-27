Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $92,035,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 373.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 723,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,056,000 after purchasing an additional 518,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,096,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 373,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors opened at $16.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.09 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.