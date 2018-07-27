LendingClub Corp (LC) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

In other LendingClub news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $697,000 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,363,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,635,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LendingClub by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,514 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,565.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,158,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 340,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.35. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.28.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

