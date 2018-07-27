LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Chairman Sells $1,486,878.80 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,486,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,085,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,204,765.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 401,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,610. The stock has a market cap of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 16.66%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

