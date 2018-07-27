LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Takes $547,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 158,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $906,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF opened at $230.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $233.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5163 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.