LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,530 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 681,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 224,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF opened at $33.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

