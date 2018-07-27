Leggett & Platt (LEG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

LEG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.42. 212,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,840. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

