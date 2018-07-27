Legg Mason’s (LM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Legg Mason from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

LM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 1,435,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.98. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.87%. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $1,216,150.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 2,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $98,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $1,349,563 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 183.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 7,531.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

