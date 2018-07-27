Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 19,834 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 123.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 341.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 38.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gardner Denver opened at $26.63 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.06 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.57%. equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

