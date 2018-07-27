Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,530 Stryker Co. (SYK)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $137.70 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.