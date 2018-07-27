Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,610,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips opened at $71.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

