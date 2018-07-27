Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 12,620 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,308,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,914 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,022,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,064,000 after purchasing an additional 173,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.9% in the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $167,204.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,259,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,742. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 81,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,915. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

