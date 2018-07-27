Lear Co. (LEA) Receives $204.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $266,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,058,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lear by 71.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,475,000 after purchasing an additional 195,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear traded up $3.27, reaching $175.21, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,136. Lear has a twelve month low of $140.45 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lear will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.