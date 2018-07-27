LCI Industries (LCII) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of LCII traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 4,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,959. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $893,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,657.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,022 shares in the company, valued at $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,480. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,183,000 after acquiring an additional 77,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7,584.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 771,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

