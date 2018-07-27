LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $150,205.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $150,205.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003933 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00409459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170671 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 555,240,016 coins and its circulating supply is 180,340,012 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

