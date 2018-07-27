Lawson Products (LAWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million.

Shares of Lawson Products traded down $0.40, hitting $26.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 102.7% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 49.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 27.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.