Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Position Reduced by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Landstar System by 890.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System opened at $108.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $118.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

