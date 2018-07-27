Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,278,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit opened at $14.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $343.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

In related news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,871. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $91,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,406 shares of company stock worth $234,655. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

