Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Shares of Lamar Advertising opened at $73.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $79.17.
In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 92.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.