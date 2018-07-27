Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising opened at $73.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $361.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 92.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

